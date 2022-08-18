Millie Bobby Brown sparks engagement rumors with Jake Bongiovi

Is Millie Bobby Brown engaged? It definitely seems like it, as the ‘Stranger Things’ star, who is now officially a college student and has a new career path, was spotted with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi with an impressive diamond ring in THAT finger.

The couple have been spending a lot of time together, recently sharing some sweet moments in Italy during a romantic getaway. Millie and Jake were strolling around New York City, sharing a kiss while shopping, as she wrapped her arms around his neck.

The two celebrities are still going strong, and they might be ready to take the next step in their romantic relationship. Paparazzi photos show the diamond ring on Millie’s finger, and while the couple have yet to confirm the commitment, they sure make the perfect Hollywood couple and it wouldn’t be a surprise for their fans as they have continued to show support and love for each other.

Millie recently opened up about her past relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovik, describing it as an “unhealthy situation,” which helped fuel her acting in season 4 of the Netflix hit series.

“It was a year of healing,” she said. “When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I’m worth everything and this person didn’t take anything from me, it felt very empowering.”