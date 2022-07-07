Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi share sweet PDA moment in Italy during romantic getaway

Hollywood’s new favorite couple are currently enjoying their time in the Mediterranean sea. ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown and Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi have been spotted soaking up the sun in Sardinia, Italy, during a romantic getaway in a private yacht.

The 18-year-old actress was photographed sharing a sweet moment with her 20-year-old boyfriend, wearing a black and white gingham bikini, black shades and a gray hat, while Jake was wearing red shorts, black shades and a white hat.

The couple shared a gentle kiss and were seen having a great time during their vacation. Millie and Jake seem to be going strong with their relationship, as they have been spotted at many red carpet events, including the latest premiere of the popular Netflix series.

They were also seen sharing a passionate kiss during a Harry Styles concert, with Millie sharing a sweet photo on Instagram, captioned “alexa play love of my life by harry styles.”

“Love is the best & most beautiful feeling in the world…So happy for you,” Paris Hilton wrote in the comment section, while one fan wrote “Noah clicks amazing photos,” referring to Millie’s co-star and friend Noah Schnapp, who joined the couple at the concert and posted a photo with Jake, captioned “big harry styles fan.”

Millie continues to achieve great success in the film industry, recently chosen for an upcoming Netflix project titled ‘The Electric State’ from the Russo Brothers, known for “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”