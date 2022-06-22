Millie Bobby Brown calls Jake Bongiovi the love of her life with a passionate kiss

Harry Styles knows how to bring passion. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown recently attended took his concert in London and she shared a photo passionately kissing her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. The 18-year-old had the perfect caption for the pic, utilizing the title of Styles‘ song, “alexa play love of my life by harry styles” she wrote.





Brown shared the PDA-filled post with her 51.9 million followers and it has over 5.2 million likes. It got the attention of Paris Hilton, who shared her excitement that the young star found love. “Love is the best & most beautiful feeling in the world…So happy for you,” she wrote.



The couple was in the company of friends including Brown’s Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp. The 17-year-old came dressed to impress with a fun pink boa. He shared snaps from the concert which included a close-up of Brown with the caption, “Big Harry fan.”

