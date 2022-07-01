Millie Bobby Brown to star in Netflix’s new sci-fi movie

Millie Bobby Brown extends her profitable partnership with Netflix.
The actress will star in the Russo Brothers’ upcoming Netflix film, titled “The Electric State.” The Russo Brothers have directed a variety of action and dramas, most notoriously, “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avegers: Infinity War.”
The announcement was made through Netflix’s social media, which provided some background on the film. “Set in a retro-futuristic past, it follows an orphaned teen (Brown) as she traverses the American West with a robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother,” reads the announcement.
Chris Pratt is in talks to join Brown on the project, which is ambitious, rumored to have a budget of over $200 million. The film is expected to start production this October, in Atlanta.
“The Electric State” is based on an illustrated book by Simon Stålenhag that has met acclaim due to its beautiful images. It has long been described as a meet up between “On The Road” and “Stranger Things,” making the decision to cast Brown an exciting one.
Stålenhag’s “Tales From the Loop,” another illustrated novel, was also adapted to the screen series by Amazon.
The Russo Brothers are known for working with a the same actors on different projects. They’ve worked with Netflix previously, most recently with the film “The Gray Man,” which premieres this July 15th and stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas. They were also involved in the making of “Extraction,” starring Chris Hemsworth.