The conclusion of “Stranger Things 4” is days away. Part 2 will deliver two feature film-length episodes and the final showdown between Vecna (Jaime Campbell Bower) and the show’s heroes, a moment that’s been teased throughout the season. It’s understandably a stressful and exciting time for fans.

“I would be concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure,” said Russ Duffer, one of the showrunners, to Variety. “I hope that that is sort of the sense, because it is a darker season and the kids are no longer kids. So everybody is in danger. And there’s sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well.” This dangerous vibe was teased in the trailer, with Robin (Maya Hawke) telling Steve (Joe Keery) that things aren’t looking all that good for the team. “I have this terrible feeling it might not work out for us this time,” she says.

While every character is in some form of danger, the internet is desperate to protect their favorites. Here’s why: