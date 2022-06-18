How Ethan Hawke prepared to play his most terrifying role for ‘The Black Phone’

Calling all horror fans! One of the most highly anticipated horror films of the year is almost here. And with a new iconic villain coming to life in The Black Phone, Ethan Hawke is giving us an insight into his preparation to play ‘The Grabber’ in the upcoming Blumhouse film, explaining how his dreams play an important part in building his characters and why his “job is to represent evil.”

HOLA! USA had the opportunity to interview the Hollywood star, where he took a moment to talk about his experience working with child actors in the set of the film, and gushed about his daughter Maya Hawke, and her performance as Robyn in ‘Stranger Things.’

Watch the video for the full interview!