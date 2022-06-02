‘Stranger Things 4’ breaks Netflix records and sends Kate Bush song to the top of the charts

Just as expected, the new season of Stranger Things has become a total success! Fans of the Netflix series are still going strong, supporting the show and the fan-favorite characters that are all grown up now and have new stroylines in the sci-fi horror universe.

The latest season of the show broke a record this weekend, being recognized as the English language series with the biggest debut ever for the streaming platform, surpasing the second season of Bridgerton.

Volume 1 of the fourth season of Stranger Things achieved 286.7 million hours viewed, while Bridgerton had 193 million hours viewd back in March.

The streaming platfom revealed that the show also broke another record, reaching the top 10 in 93 countries and number 1 in 83 countries, lifting previous seasons with a total of 38 million hours viewed for season one, 22 million hours viewed for season 2, and 24.3 million hours viewed for season three.

But the success of the series is not only for Netflix, as one of the songs used in this new season became a total pop culture success among new generations. ‘Running Up That Hill’ by Kate Bush was included in the soundtrack for the series and used in one of the most popular scenes of the season.

Recorded in 1985, the song reached No. 1 on iTunes and gained more than 8,700% increase in global streams, more than 9,900% increase in streams in the U.S. on Spotify, and more than 1,600% increase in global streams of Kate Bush’s catalog.