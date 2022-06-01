Meet Eduardo Franco: The Latino actor co-starring in ‘Stranger Things’ season 4

If you are watching season four of “Stranger Things,” you might be wondering who is the long-haired person offering pizza made with canned pineapples. The acclaimed Netflix sci-fi/horror series created by the Duffer brothers welcomed Latino actor Eduardo Franco to co-star as Argyle alongside the characters of Eleven, Mike, and Dustin.

The Arizona native and Mexican descent actor is Jonathan’s new Californian friend; Franco’s character is joining the group’s journey to save the world.

©GettyImages



Noah Schnapp and Eduardo Franco attend Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York.

According to Ross Duffer, “Argyle is your quintessential ’80s stoner. Even though this is an overall darker season, there’s also comedy. There’s still fun to be had throughout the adventures this year,” the creator told Radio Times.

Franco told ET that “Argyle is experiencing life-threatening situations that they’re almost desensitized to. They’re used to anything. You can throw anything at them.”

Not knowing if he would ever become an actor, Eduardo got his first job at a movie theatre when he was 16 years old. His goal was to work to save enough money to buy a car. However, as reported by Remezcla, he chose to help his parents pay bills.

“When all you have is, and I mean it, just love and support—meaning getting a, ‘Hey mijo, I love you! Good luck out there!‘—it’s far more rewarding,” he told the outlet.

©GettyImages



Cara Buono, Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder, Campbell Bower, Millie Bobby Brown, Matthew Modine, Caleb McLaughlin, Brett Gelman, Finn Wolfhard, Eduardo Franco, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Joseph Quinn, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery attend Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York.

Eduardo said his parents couldn’t afford his trip to Los Angeles and compared his situation with other actors that were financial stability to do so. “A lot of times, they don’t want to explain that. They don’t want to say that in interviews. But a lot of times, you know, kids, they come in, and they got all that stuff. They’ve got an entire foundation beneath them that they’re sitting on,” Franco said.