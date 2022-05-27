Season 4 of Stranger Things is finally here! And to celebrate Netflix is bringing the terryfing alternate dimension of the series to the human world, with many fans around the world spotting ‘The Upside Down’ in different landmarks, including New York, Spain, Paris, Milan, and more.

The long awaited new season is getting fans excited with a new storline, filled with sci-fi-, action, draman and many twist and turns, with the return of all the popular characters, including Eleven portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown, who was photographed at the premiere of the series with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.