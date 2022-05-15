Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi attend ‘Stranger Things’ premiere together

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi attended the premiere of “Stranger Things” together. The two have been dating over the past year, with this outing marking their second red carpet together.

©GettyImages



Millie and Jake posed for a variety of photos together.

Millie and Jake attended the show’s premiere in New York, which was attended by all manner of stars. The two looked elegant, with Millie wearing a white gown with a slit in the leg and a black mesh shoulder. She wore her hair long and blonde, accesorizing it with jewelry and make up that brought out the colors in the outfit.

Jake wore a white turtle neck with black jacket and pants. The two posed for a variety of photos together.

©GettyImages



This marks their second red carpet outing.

“Stranger Things” premieres on Netflix this May 27th, with the fourth season premiering in two batches. Part 2 premieres on July 1st.

The fourth season of “Stranger Things” has been one of the most awaited releases of the year. Shooting experienced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, resulting in a three year gap between season 3 and 4. The new season will be made up of 9 episodes and features a large cast of new and returning characters. When speaking of the new season, the showrunners of the series, Matt and Ross Duffer, explained that this installment was the scariest yet, being forced to grow up alongside its cast of kids. “When we pitched it to Netflix all those years ago, we pitched it as the kids are…The Goonies in E.T.,” said Ross. “That’s their storyline. And the adults are in Jaws and Close Encounters and then the teens are in Nightmare on Elm Street or Halloween. But, this year, we don’t have the kids. We can’t do The Goonies anymore. And so, suddenly, we’re leaning much harder into that horror movie territory that we love. It was fun to make that change.”