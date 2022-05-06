Millie Bobby Brown’s boyfriend Jake Bongiovi looks just like his dad

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating for some time now. The two were first spotted together in June of last year, holding hands in New York City. The couple often shares photos together and is one of the most famous Gen Z pairings. Jake recently shared a photoshoot on his Instagram, looking very much like his famous father, Jon Bon Jovi.

The photoshoot was done for the magazine Man About Town, and it features Jake wearing a bright blue jacket, a black shirt underneath and some sunglasses holding his bleached hair. He captioned the post with some heart emojis. And while Jake has always looked his father, this photoshoot highlights on the striking resemblances, particularly with the styling and hair.

Jake has recently signed with IMG agency, so he’s likely to get more opportunities like this one in the near future. In conversation with the magazine, he explained that he has no aspirations in developing a musical career, focusing on acting and modeling instead. “What I share with my dad is our love for movies,” he said. Jake is 19 years old and has three siblings, Stephanie, 28, Jesse, 25, and Romeo, 16.