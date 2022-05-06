Millie Bobby Brown’s boyfriend Jake Bongiovi looks just like his dad

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating for some time now. The two were first spotted together in June of last year, holding hands in New York City. The couple often shares photos together and is one of the most famous Gen Z pairings. Jake recently shared a photoshoot on his Instagram, looking very much like his famous father, Jon Bon Jovi.
WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi make red carpet debut as a couple!
Millie Bobby Brown reveals the ‘gross’ change she’s seen from media and fans since turning 18
The photoshoot was done for the magazine Man About Town, and it features Jake wearing a bright blue jacket, a black shirt underneath and some sunglasses holding his bleached hair. He captioned the post with some heart emojis. And while Jake has always looked his father, this photoshoot highlights on the striking resemblances, particularly with the styling and hair.
Jake has recently signed with IMG agency, so he’s likely to get more opportunities like this one in the near future. In conversation with the magazine, he explained that he has no aspirations in developing a musical career, focusing on acting and modeling instead. “What I share with my dad is our love for movies,” he said. Jake is 19 years old and has three siblings, Stephanie, 28, Jesse, 25, and Romeo, 16.
Jake and Millie made their red carpet debut at the BAFTA Awards this past March. The two looked elegant and happy together, with Millie wearing a black dress and Jake wearing a traditional tux. While their red carpet debut showed how serious they were about each other, the two have been sharing photos together on social media since last year, sharing selfies and photos on their posts and Instagram stories. While the two haven’t discussed their relationship very openly, in an interview with Seventeen, Millie mentioned him in passing. “I love ‘1 Step Forward 3 Steps Back.’ It makes me wanna cry every time,” she said when talking about Olivia Rodrigo’s song. “I think my boyfriend’s gonna kill me if I listen to it around him anymore.”