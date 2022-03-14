WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi make red carpet debut as a couple!

Millie Bobby Brown was all smiles making her red carpet debut with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at the 2022 BAFTAs.

The 18-year-old ‘Stranger Things’ star looked absolutely glamorous, wearing a black velvet gown with a lace and a dramatic black train, accessorized with black gloves, a silver necklace, and a stunning ring.

While the 19-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi wore a classic black Fendi suit with a matching bowtie, showing support for Ukraine with the Ukrainian flak to his lapel.

The happy couple walked side by side on the red carpet of the British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Rumors of their romantic relationship started last in June 2021, after being photographed together in New York City. The pair confirmed their relationship in November, posting adorable photos on their Instagram accounts, including one of their dates in the UK, on the London Eye.

Millie and Jake even spent the holidays together! taking a selfie in front of their Christmas tree, and most recently celebrating Millie’s birthday, showing their fans and followers their matching bleach blond hairstyles, writing “Hey ken!”

The star-studded event was graced with the presence of many A-List celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Naomi Campbell, and Salma Hayek.