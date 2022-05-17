The cast of Stranger Things has grown up right before our eyes, making the premiere in 2016 seem like forever ago.

It’s only been six years since the Netflix series was first released, but since the cast was so young when they began, fans have seen such a huge change in their appearance since day one.

The fourth season of Stranger Things is set to be released in two volumes, with the first set to premiere on May 27, 2022, and the second volume five weeks later on July 1, 2022. In anticipation of its release, the cast recently showed up at a Season 4 premiere, highlighting just how much they’ve all grown up.

So, in honor of the new season hitting Netflix later this month, let’s see some Season 1 - Season 4 transformations from the young stars.