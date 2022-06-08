Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi display their love in the great outdoors

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, are still going strong.

The 20-year-old son of Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi showed off his relationship on Instagram this week, giving fans a rare peek at a little PDA bettween him and the Stranger Things star.

Along with the caption, “Ain’t no mountain high enough,” Bongiovi uploaded two photos from the couple’s latest hiking trip. The first one shows the young pair together, standing in front of a picturesque background of mountains, greenery, and a cloudy blue sky. In the snap, Millie cozies up to her beau as she gets on her tippy toes to give him an embrace, flashing a huge smile as he kissed her on the cheek.

The next shot is a photo seemingly taken by Brown, showing Jake solo while standing in front of the same, breathtaking backdrop. The shirtless young man is holding a pair of sunglasses in his hand as he gestures toward the camera, seemingly saying something to his girlfriend mid-snap.

In response to Bongiovi’s “Ain’t no mountain high enough,” caption, the actress completed the lyric to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s 1967 hit, replying in the comments, “can keep me from getting to u babe !!!”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since June 2021, and in the almost year since, they haven’t been shy about showing off their romance.

One of the first pictures the actress shared with her boyfriend was a blurry pic of the two of them as he kissed her cheek on the London Eye back in November. Since then, they’ve been inseparable, attending the recent Stranger Things season four premiere event together.