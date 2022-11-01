Mariah Carey welcomes Christmas in a spooky-to-jolly video

Mariah Carey farewelled Halloween and officially welcomed Christmas in a spooky-to-jolly video. The superstar took to social media to visually flip the calendar and put everyone in the holiday spirit.

Carey’s seasonal social post opens in a black and white setting where the singer is on a stationary bike, dressed as a witch and surrounded by jack o’lanterns and bats. Suddenly, the mood changes, and the mom of two welcome a colorful winter wonderland while saying, “It’s time,” and her hit song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” rings out in the background.

How “All I Want For Christmas Is You” became one of the most beloved holiday tunes of all time

“It was really inspired by songs from the ‘60s or the ’50s where you couldn’t help but be happy when you heard them,” said Carey in an Amazon Music mini-documentary.

According to CNN, the 52-year-old singer wrote the classic holiday song with Walter Afanasieff in 1994. Twenty-eight years later, the track is the gift that keeps giving as the multi-platform song remains a hit on the Billboard Holiday Hot 100 chart year after year— which is impressive considering the music industry and its culture is constantly evolving.

Mariah Carey performs onstage during her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tour at Madison Square Garden on December 15, 2019 in New York City.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” by the numbers

Forbes reported that a 2016 study by The Economist found that Carey makes about $2.5 million per year from the song. According to the study, she made $60 million by 2016 from the song’s first release. So she may have made more than $72 million from just one song.

Several artists have since covered the Christmas classic, and Carey has released different versions and music videos. In 2011, she released a version with Justin Bieber and made a music video with 213.7 million views.

The controversy surrounding “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

Earlier this year, Mariah Carey was sued for at least $20 million for copyright infringement by Andy Stone for her famous song. The songwriter claims he co-wrote and recorded a song called “All I Want For Christmas Is You” before Carey released her song under the same name that would go down in history.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Stone believes his song inspired Carey’s, and he wants a part of her profits. He recorded his song in 1989 in Nashville, and the group Vince Vance & The Valiants recorded it and even made a music video.