Zoe Saldaña is promoting her new ‘Avatar’ movie and surprising celebrities and fans along the way

Zoe Saldaña is promoting her new Avatar movie and surprising some celebrity fans along the way. In a recent interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the actress took her downtime to surprise the Estefan family, who are also promoting their new holiday songs.

Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan’s daughter Emily Estefan is a big fan of Zoe; therefore, the show’s staff decided to come to their dressing room and surprise her. The video shows Emily’s evident excitement. Zoe also greeted Gloria and Emilio and their grandson Sasha.

“What a beautiful family!” the actress said in Spanish. It is important to note that Zoe is fluent in Spanish because she is the daughter of a Puerto Rican mother and a Dominican father and has lived in the Dominican Republic for several years.

While Zoe spoke in “Good Morning America” about her upcoming movie, the Estefans performed songs from their latest album Estefan Family Christmas. The holiday project has 17 songs and includes all the family members‘ vocals.

Zoe is an unstoppable woman and spokesperson for the Latino generations

Zoe Saldaña recently offered a panel of “Unstoppable Women” ahead of the premiere of her new film Avatar: The Way of Water. Saldaña, who stars as Neytiri in the movie, spoke on Telemundo’s initiative about how as a woman of color, what it means to be an unstoppable woman, and the importance of diversity and strong female characters in the film industry.