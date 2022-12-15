Emily Estefan gets emotional celebrating 6th anniversary with girlfriend Gemeny Hernandez

Emily Estefan is getting emotional celebrating her 6th anniversary with her girlfriend Gemeny Hernandez, sharing a special tribute and looking back at the first time they met. The singer also shared some sweet photos and confessed she is grateful to have her by her side.

“I remember the first time I saw you like it was yesterday. Your majestic almond eyes sang to me like a single bird in the hundred acre wood,” Emily wrote. Except it wasn’t yesterday, it was six years ago. Six years we walk in this lush forest. Exploring the world of our glorious and powerful love.”

She went on to say she is “grateful for the laughs we share under the rainbows, and the tears in the rain storms.” Emily also detailed everything she loves about Gemeny, “The embraces under the stars, and the comfortable silence in the mornings. The way you squint when you’re concentrating hard, and the way I always notice. The way you kiss the leaves of plants and tell them you love them. The lessons you’ve helped me learn with my heart in your hands and your faith in my soul.”

She concluded by saying, “I love you Gemeny. More than I could ever explain. Thank you for adventuring with me. Happy 6 years beautiful.” Gemeny responded to the sweet message by writing, “Te amo mi amor, in this life and the next.”

Friends of the pair also celebrated their love in the comment section. “I love you guys. May God continue to bless you both with lots of love, respect, peace and joy,” Chiquis Rivera wrote, while Roselyn Sanchez commented, “Love this… so much! Sigan construyendo.”