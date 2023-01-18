Rihanna’s limited-edition ice cream flavor is the perfect halftime show treat

Alert Rihanna’s super fans! As we get ready for RiRi’s most anticipated performance at the upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime show and begin planning and prepping the perfect treats to enjoy while watching, consider a Rihanna-approved dessert.

The Umbrella singer, who just dropped a Savage x Fenty limited-edition fashion collection titled “Game Day,” has now teamed up with Madison Brown Ice Cream to create a tasty ice cream flavor that is perfect for this occasion, which will also support a cause that’s close to her heart.

©Courtesy



Rihanna’s (CLF) and Madison Brown Ice Cream team up for a do good and taste good flavor.

The Flavor

The premium ice cream brand partnered with Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) to craft an ultra-creamy Neapolitan Swirl flavor with high-quality ingredients, made with vanilla and strawberry ice cream and a unique Rihanna twist - a special chocolate crunch ribbon and her signature on the back of each pint.

The Partnership

The coolest part about this collaboration is that while it will make your belly happy, it will also do some good work. 100% of the proceeds of the Neapolitan Swirl will be donated to Rihanna’s CLF to support climate justice initiatives in the Caribbean & United States and helps communities prepare for and withstand natural disasters.

©Courtesy



Delicious and autographed by Rihanna!

The Madison Brown Ice Cream founder Jay Jay Brown, son of Roc Nation founder Jay Brown, is committed to giving back to communities. This partnership is his love letter to his family’s passion for coming together for the big- and small moments.