Ivanka Trump, Bill Gates, Rihanna and more guests at wedding party for son of Asia’s richest man: Details

A star-studded celebration is expected to take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, located in India. One of the largest wedding celebrations has been organized by Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, for the union of his 28-year-old son Anant Ambani, with his childhood sweetheart, 29-year-old Radhika Merchant.

However, this celebration is not for the wedding ceremony, as the pair are set to tie the knot in July. But instead, this is a pre-wedding party that will last three days. Among the important guests attending the party, former first daughter Ivanka Trump is set to be present for the celebrations, as well as a list of powerful celebrities, including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Disney’s CEO Bob Iger.

©GettyImages



Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

But perhaps the most special guest is Rihanna, who will be performing at the pre-wedding party. This lavish event includes a team of 65 chefs, that will be serving over 2,500 dishes for guests, throughout the 3-day party. The exclusive guest list include; ex-Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt, former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper and the King of Bhutan.

The event promises attendees to be present for a gala during the first day, described as “an evening in Everland,” which will be followed by a jungle-themed party on the next day, and guests have been asked to wear comfortable attire, including comfortable shoes for a safari day.

“Anant has lovingly nurtured this complex into a haven of care and compassion for thousands of rescued animals,“ the invitation reads, describing the groom’s love for nature. The Ambani family runs multiple sectors of India, including marketing, streaming services, telecommunications, retail, and petroleum refining.

This is not the first The Ambani family has organized a big celebration, as Beyoncé was the chosen performer for the pre-wedding party of Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani.