Is Taylor Swift endorsing Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in 2024?

President Joe Biden is sharing some details about his presidential campaign for 2024. The 81-year-old President made a special appearance on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on Monday, where he was asked about a series of conspiracy theories, including one surrounding Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce.

The talk show host asked Biden if he was “working in cahoots” with the singer, to push for major support of the Democrats in the upcoming election on November 5. He was also asked about a theory that indicates that Taylor will be endorsing his presidential campaign.

“Where are you getting this information? It’s classified. That’s classified information,” Biden responded while laughing, hinting at a possible endorsement after Taylor supported him in the past. “But I will tell you, she did endorse me in 2020,” he said during the interview.

The host insisted if Taylor’s support would “come around again,” to which Biden concluded by responding; “I told you it’s classified.” The conspiracy theory started after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on February 11, with Biden posting a cryptic photo and message on Instagram. “Just like we drew it up,” he wrote, tagging the team and sharing a photo of himself with laser beams shooting out of his eyes.

This is not the only time he hinted at their support, as his first TikTok was uploaded just recently, with the question; “Deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl, or the Chiefs just being a good football team?”

“I’d get in trouble if I told you,” he responded in the clip. However, Taylor and her team have yet to share any new information about an endorsement.