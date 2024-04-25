TODAY - Season 72©GettyImages
Monica Lewinsky jokes about Bill Clinton scandal via Taylor Swift meme

Lewinsky used a popular Taylor Swift meme template to reference her infamous White House scandal.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Monica Lewinsky is also listening to Taylor Swift. The public figure recently revisited poked fun at her infamous White House scandal thanks to a popular meme that appeared following the release of Swift’s new record, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

The meme has been very popular online, with people using a lyric from one of Swift’s songs to discuss their personal and pop culture experience to comedic results. The lyrics read “You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me,” and belong to the song “Who’s Afraid of Little of Little Old Me?”

Lewinsky shared the meme on X, adding the lyrics and a photo of the White House, referencing her affair scandal with then President Bill Clinton. This isn’t the first instance when Lewisnky has referenced that period in her life for comedic results; recently, she responded to a prompt with a hilarious response.

“What’s your weakest claim to fame?” read the question. She replied “No comment.”

Monica Lewinsky at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party

Lewinsky’s reapparance in public life

Shortly after her scandal in the White House, Lewinsky completely distanced herself from public life, rarely making appearances in public. In 2014, she reappeared, sharing an essay on Vanity Fair called “Shame and Survival.” In it, Lewinsky discussed her experience as an object of bullying and the tough road she faced to overcome the scandal and her perception in the public eye.

Over the past decade, Lewinsky has become an advocate for anti-bullying causes and has produced a series based on her experience in the White House called “American Crime Story: Impeachment.”

