Taylor Swift viral clip prompts fans to revisit her relationship with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is gearing up for the release of a new record. The excitement has prompted fans to revisit many moments of her career and life, including an old clip of an interview, where she discusses some of the things she wants to avoid in a relationship.

©GettyImages



Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Coachella

The clip shows her talking about relationships and how she didn’t like to hide them. “It all depends on who you’re with,” she said. “If they have a serious issue with it, then you, I guess, hide or whatever. But I don’t really like that.”

The clip then shares photos and videos comparing Swift’s previous two relationships: with Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years, and with Travis Kelce, whom she’s dated for the past year. The maker of the TikTok contrasts Swift’s dynamic with her two previous partners. While Alwyn preferred to keep the relationship private, Kelce appears to have no problem attending events with Swift and being photographed by the paparazzi.

Swift’s upcoming record may discuss relationship with Alwyn

Swift and Alwyn broke up in early 2023, prompting many fans to wonder if she’ll address their break up. An anonymous tip spoke with The Daily Mail, revealing some Alwyn hopes the record isn’t a diss and that it will simply reminisce about their relationship and memories together.

“Joe has no reason to believe yet that she is going to diss him or their relationship. She writes about her past using code and points of reference. It may just be that she is reflecting on their time together and he is hoping it is nothing more,” said the source. “If it is a diss album, that is shady. He helped her with song writing on her past album so it will really come as a shock to him if she talks about their breakup, as it is something he has not spoken of at all.”

Swift’s record is called “The Tortured Poets Department,” and it’ll be released on April 19th.