Natalia Bryant credits Kobe Bryant for sparking her love for Taylor Swift

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, has recently shared her admiration for pop sensation Taylor Swift. In a candid interview with E! News’ The Rundown at the Revolve Festival, the 21-year-old revealed the origins of her Swiftie status and how it has become intertwined with cherished family memories.

Natalia quickly credits her parents when asked who sparked the Bryant family’s genuine love for Taylor Swift. “Both my parents, absolutely,” she affirmed, shedding light on a shared affinity for Swift’s music within her household. Recalling her earliest connection to the iconic singer, Natalia excitedly revealed that she had discovered her original concert t-shirt from Swift’s inaugural tour. “I actually found my original concert t-shirt from Taylor Swift’s, like, first concert. I still have it,” she added.

©GettyImages



Natalia Bryant at Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event held on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

The Bryant’s at Tailor Swift’s concerts

In 2015, Swift and Kobe shared the Staples Center stage. The special moment between the singer and the basketball legend player was a surprise for Swift in which the late athlete appeared with a banner that read, “Most sold-out performances.” 2018, the family also attended Swift’s 2018 Reputation concert in Los Angeles alongside Natalia and her late sister Gianna.

©GettyImages



Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (L) and NBA player Kobe Bryant speak onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Tragically, the Bryant family was struck by unimaginable loss in 2020 when Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with several others, perished in a helicopter crash. Despite the heartache, Natalia admires Swift’s music amidst the grief.

In 2023, Vanessa Bryant brought the memory of her late husband to the SoFi Stadium on Thursday for the Taylor Swift concert.

©Vanessa Bryant





The philanthropist took to social media to share photos of her experience at the concert and the unique, customized denim jacket she wore to watch Swift perform. Natalia was also in attendance.

However, despite her deep-seated fandom, the University of Southern California student shared she has missed a chance to exchange friendship bracelets with the 14-time Grammy winner.