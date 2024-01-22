Natalia Bryant hosted a grand celebration to mark her 21st birthday

Natalia Bryant is officially an adult, and to mark her 21st, she hosted a grand celebration surrounded by family and friends. The oldest daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant threw a star-studded bash that included Ciara, Russell Wilson, Winnie Harlow, and Kelly Rowland among the guests.

Vanessa took to social media to share a slideshow showing a glimpse of some of the moments. The snaps show the birthday girl posing next to her friends and the A-listers, including Pau Gasol, who was Kobe’s teammate, Gasol’s wife, Cat Gasol, and basketball player Sabrina Ionescu. Natalia also posed with fellow model Winnie Harlow. Natalia wore a red AREA mini dress with two glittery red hearts and ruffles for the event.

Ahead of the celebration, Vanessa shared a heartfelt post on Instagram featuring throwback photos of Natalia from her childhood, showcasing her growth and transformation.

In the caption, Vanessa wrote, “Happy birthday, 21st birthday @nataliabryant !!! We love you so much!!!! You are what every parent hopes and prays for. You are such a beautiful, strong, smart, loving young woman with the kindest soul and I am so proud to be your mommy! I love you, mama! ❤️😘🎂🎉❤️”

What is Natalia Bryant’s career?

Natalia keeps herself busy while working hard, whether building a career in modeling or doing internships. In the summer of 2023, she interned for Beyoncé‘s Parkwood Entertainment and helped to create the imagery of the Renaissance tour. “It was such an amazing experience,” she told Town & Country. “You can just talk to anybody in the office, and they’re amazing.”

Natalia knows she can handle modeling and filmmaking; luckily, she doesn’t have to choose a career. “I think it’s fun to have my foot in both worlds,” she says. “They’re both collaborative, and you meet so many different people.”

“What I’ve always loved about film is that it’s such a collaborative art form,” she adds, “and I view modeling the same way.”