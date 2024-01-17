Kim Kardashian’s daughter ‘debuts’ as a model during her Bratz-themed birthday party

Happy birthday, Chicago! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s youngest daughter turned six years old, and the reality TV personality hosted a Bratz-themed birthday party featuring a heart-shaped birthday cake and a fashion runway.

The stunning decor had oversized balloons, a custom Bratz cutout inspired by the birthday girl, and a pink runway. The event also featured an arch with Chicago’s name printed in Bratz purple font.

Bratz’s “passion for fashion” slogan was evident even on the menu, which advertised “Chi’s Fashion Floats,” in different flavors, such as strawberry, Creamsicle, root beer, cherry Coke, and Coke flavors.

Chicago also debuted as a runway model at her birthday party, as she and cousin Dream Renée, daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, walked the runway together, bringing the house down.

“And for our grand finale we have the birthday girl! Dream and Chicago!” a person was heard saying as guests cheered. “Cutest @bratz fashion show ever!” Kim wrote.

In another post the proud mom said: “Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!!” Kim wrote. “I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you. You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe.”

“I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! 🩷 I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!” she concluded.