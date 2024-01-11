Ivanka Trump’s sweet birthday tribute to husband Jared Kushner: ‘My love’

Ivanka Trump has been very active on social media lately. Most recently, the former first daughter took to Instagram to celebrate her husband Jared Kushner’s 43rd birthday, with a series of photos from their many romantic moments together.

“Happy birthday my love!” Ivanka wrote on Instagram Stories, starting with a photo of them spending a fun time at the beach. Ivanka also shared a sweet photo of their wedding day, as well as multiple photos of them wearing formalwear to attend exclusive events.

Ivanka shared photos of Jared and their three children, and a few pics from their romantic dates in recent years. Earlier this week Ivanka posted a clip from an interview her husband had with Lex Fridman about overcoming challenges, praising Jared for sharing his positive perspective.

“I personally love this clip as it reveals the determined optimist who firmly believes that there’s always a solution if you’re willing to try enough paths. I love this about Jared… and it’s a good reminder as we start the new year!” Ivanka wrote, adding that she “received a remarkable number of gracious compliments on Jared’s recent in-depth discussion.”

“If you wanna accomplish something you just have to go at it,” Jared says in the clip. “I say this as somebody who’s been so blessed with so many things in life; But when I have challenges and things I wanted to achieve, I just focus and say ‘What can I do?’”

Jared and Ivanka tied the knot in 2009 after first meeting in 2005. “His own dreams are bold, and I love that in someone, but he’s incredibly relaxed and calm,” the former White House senior advisor previously said to Vogue. “I don’t take that for granted. I feel really lucky to have met, like, a great New Jersey boy.”