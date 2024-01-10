Ivanka Trump reacts to the death of Melania Trump’s mother: ‘A remarkable woman’

The Trump family is mourning the death of Melania Trump’s mother Amalija Knavs, including Ivanka Trump, who shared a statement sharing her support for Melania and celebrating the life of Amalija and her “strength, and compassion.”

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Melania’s beloved mother,” Ivanka shared on Instagram, describing Amalija as “a remarkable woman who brought immense joy and love into the lives of all around her.”

She continued, “Her spirit, strength, and compassion will be profoundly missed but lives on in the hearts of all those whose lives she touched so dearly. Rest in Peace Amalija,” Ivanka concluded.

Melania Trump and her mother Amalija Knavs

Melania shared the news about the passing of her mother on Tuesday. “It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” the former first lady wrote on her Twitter/X account. “Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity.”

Viktor and Amalija Knavs, the parents of First Lady Melania Trump

Melania also shared some sweet words about her mom, “She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”

It was previously revealed that Melania had been taking care of her mother during the holidays, which is why she was absent from the Trump family Christmas photo taken last month at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. The Trump family remained private about the cause of death, but former President Donald Trump briefly mentioned Amalija’s health struggles during an event in Florida in recent weeks.