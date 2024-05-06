Natalia Bryant celebrates her mom Vanessa Bryant’s birthday with adorable post and throwback pic

Natalia Bryant is celebrating her mother’s birthday. In an Instagram post, Natalia shared a photo alongside Vanessa Bryant, writing a sweet message commemorating her 42nd birthday.

The post shows Vanessa holding a baby Natalia in her arms. Tne image must have been taken at a costume party or during Halloween, since Vanessa is dressed as Minnie Mouse, wearing the appropriate red dress with white dots on it, and a large bow with some mouse ears on her head. In the case of Natalia, she’s dressed as Dorothy Gale, the protagonist of “The Wizard of Oz,” and is seen with a blue patterned dress with some adorable bows on her head. The two smile brightly for the camera.

“Happy Birthday Mommy,” wrote Natalia, adding a heart emoji. “I love you so much. To the moon and back, and beyond.”

Natalia shared more photos on her Instagram stories, including a more recent image of the two. The photo is in black and white, and shows Vanessa and Natalia hugging while wearing elegant dresses. “Mommy’s Day,” reads the story.

Vanessa’s birthday celebrations

Vanessa and her daughters Bianka, Capri, and Natalia attending a Dodgers game

Over the course of her birthday, which took place this past May 5th, Vanessa shared photos and stories that were posted on social media. Many of her friends shared photos and memories with their followers, while some also sent flowers to Vanessa, including Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who sent her a beautiful bouquet of red roses and flowers.

Vanessa’s close friends, Pau and Catherine Gasol, also shared sweet tributes in her honor, showing multiple photos of the three of them taken over the years. “Happy birthday to the greatest friend a girl could ever ask for,” wrote Catherine. “You are so thoughtful, loving, fierce, and strong. I am so lucky to have you in my life.”