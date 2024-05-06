Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling wear matching metallic ensembles: ‘Together at last’

Eva Mendes is showing support for Ryan Gosling’s latest movie. The Hollywood star looked stunning in her latest photoshoot, wearing a gold ensemble, similar to the actor’s wardrobe in the movie. The celebrity couple is known for being private about their love life, however, the actress took to social media to share her appreciation for her husband.

“Do you believe in happy endings?” Eva wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her latest photoshoot and a still from Ryan’s movie, where he plays a stunt double. “Aliana & Space Cowboy together at last,“ she added, making a reference to the love interest of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s character in the story.

Despite not making red carpet appearances together, Eva is always showing her support for Ryan on social media and during interviews. The actress went on to talk about her love for ‘Barbie’ last summer, and has been showing her admiration for the actor throughout his career.

Ryan recently gave his wife a shout-out on Saturday Night Live, promoting her new book ‘Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries.’ “Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries is a love letter to my kids and yours,” Eva said to PEOPLE. “Learning how to train our brain to work for us and not against us is easier said than done! At my home and in Desi’s, we try to deal with the never-ending worries and anxieties that we all have, so those negative thoughts don’t take over and dominate.”

“Ryan loves to cook for Eva, and once the kids are asleep, they’ll enjoy one of their favorite shows together,” a close source said to Us Weekly, about their family life. “He reads to the kids, takes them to games, puts them to sleep, cooks their dinners—everything, really. He devotes almost all his time to his family. He enjoys taking care of the girls and spoiling Eva, too.”