Ivanka Trump shares rare Christmas photo with her dad Donald Trump

Ivanka Trump spent her Christmas alongside her family. She shared various photos on Instagram showing the world how she decided to spend the holidays, including a rare appearance from her father, Donald Trump.

©Ivanka Trump



Ivanka and her dad, Donald Trump

Earlier this week, Ivanka shared some photographs of how she spent her holidays. One photo showed off her husband, Jared Kushner, and their children, Theo, Joseph and Arabella, joined by her father Donald Trump. The family is seen wearing their best clothes, with Jared and Donald wearing suits and ties, while the boys wore suits. Ivanka and her daughter Arabella wore dresses, with the former showing off a pink gown while the latter wore black, accesorized with some pearls.

A second photo shows Ivanka and her family alongside her maternal grandmother Babi. The family was seen huddled together for a photo, showing Theo and Joseph wearing matching striped shirts, while Arabella wore a lime green dress.

©Ivanka Trump



Ivanka and her family

Ivanka’s close relationship to her grandmother

This year, Ivanka revealed the importance of her relationship with her grandmother, who lives near to her in Miami. “Last week we celebrated my Grandma Babi’s 97th birthday,” she wrote in October of this year. “We’re so lucky to have Babi living with us in Miami these last couple years.”

“I’m thankful for every lesson, every story, and every game night where she still destroys us all at Jenga!” she continued. “It’s the simple moments together that define the richness of life. I cherish every second!”

Alongside the sweet message, Ivanka shared various photos of her grandmother and their celebrations, which showed them huddled around Babi, framed by colorful balloons and some birthday cake.