The Fontainebleau in Las Vegas opened with rapturous applause. The hotel, which has been in the making for almost two decades, made its debut earlier this week, with a party that welcomed all manner of celebrities and entertainment. The event was attended by Ivanka Trump, Kim Kardashian, Cher, and more, featuring entertainment from Paul Anka and Justin Timberlake.

Tinberlake performed some of his greatest hits while dressed in a white tux. The performance included songs like “LoveStoned,” “Señorita,” “Cry Me a River” and “Summer Love.”

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas is inspired by its original location in Miami, and is made up of 67 stories, a casino, and a myriad of entertainment sources, including a LIV nightclub, and restaurants like Komodo and Papi Steak. Scroll down to have a look at some of the celebrities in attendance: