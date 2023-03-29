Eiza González and Aaron Paul to star in sci-fi thriller

Eiza González has secured her next project, a sci-fi action thriller that seems like a fitting addition to her body of work. She’ll co-star alongside Aaron Paul, with the film directed by Flying Lotus.

The film is titled “Ash” and previously starred Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon Levitt, who dropped out of the project, per Deadline. González will play a woman that wakes up on a distant planet and finds herself alone, with her space crew mysteriously killed. Paul plays the man sent to her rescue.

“We are building something fresh and unique with Ash and having Eiza and Aaron in this world just makes it flames. They are absolute magic makers, brave and equally inspiring. All that to say… We ‘bout to kill this shit,” said Flying Lotus, who’ll also compose an original score for the film.

“Ash” is an original screenplay and is produced by Neill Blomkamp, the sci-fi auteur who’s directed films like “District 9” and “Elysium.” Production starts in May.

González has several projects lined up, including “Extrapolations,” which premiered this past month, and “The Three-Body Problem.” The latter is a sci-fi series adapted from a successful trilogy of books, set to premiere in Netflix. The series is being led by D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, showrunners of “Game of Thrones,” and Alexander Woo.

“Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world,” said Benioff and Weiss in a press release.