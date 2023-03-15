Eiza González looks stunning as she parties with her celebrity friends

Eiza González was one of many stars turning heads at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party and she looked stunning in an Oscar de la Renta light turquoise strapless gown.



The gown had delicate diamond and feather details. She accessorized the love with a large Bvlgari choker necklace in rose gold with more than 92 carats of cabochon-cut amethyst, tanzanite, and aquamarine, and a tanzanite ring.

The star-studded Vanity Fair After Party had a guest list that included names like Justin Bieber, who wore a blanket,Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, who wore a bold and sexy outfit,Michelle Yeoh, Gigi Hadid, Kendall, Kylie Jenner, and more.

González who recently purchased a compound in Ojai was among the Latinos celebrating the night. The Mexican actress shared a photo on her story tagging Tenoch Huerta, and Diego Calva writing “Mexas” with a heart.