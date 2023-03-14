2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside©GettyImages
Celebrity news

Lauren Sanchez wears a bold and sexy outfit at Oscars after-party

Sanchez wore a tight black dress at Vanity Fair’s iconic Oscars party.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attended Vanity Fair’s iconic Oscars after-party. While Bezos opted for a traditional black suit, Sanchez wore a stunning and shimmery black gown with a revealing skirt.

RELATED:

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos sit front row at the Versace show

Lauren Sanchez shows off her press-on nails while flying a helicopter

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside©GettyImages

Sanchez’s gown was long and black, showing off a translucent floor-length skirt with black vertical and horizontal stripes. Underneath, it showed off a black bodice that climbed up Sanchez’s body in a tight top with crystals that had a deep neckline.

Bezos smiled for the cameras and wore a traditional black suit, with a white button-up and a black bow tie.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals©GettyImages
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos

Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party is one of the most prestigious events hosted over the course of award season, being the meeting place of most of the evening’s nominees and winners. This year, the event was hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg and featured guests like Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, and more.

Over the past week, Bezos and Sanchez have been busy, traveling to prestigious events in various locations. One of Sanchez’s most recent Instagram posts shows her and Bezos attending the Versace fashion show in Paris. “Right before the Versace fashion show in LA with my favorite person,” she captioned the post, showing the two excited to be attending the event together.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more