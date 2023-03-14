Lauren Sanchez wears a bold and sexy outfit at Oscars after-party

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attended Vanity Fair’s iconic Oscars after-party. While Bezos opted for a traditional black suit, Sanchez wore a stunning and shimmery black gown with a revealing skirt.

Sanchez’s gown was long and black, showing off a translucent floor-length skirt with black vertical and horizontal stripes. Underneath, it showed off a black bodice that climbed up Sanchez’s body in a tight top with crystals that had a deep neckline.

Bezos smiled for the cameras and wore a traditional black suit, with a white button-up and a black bow tie.

©GettyImages



Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos

Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party is one of the most prestigious events hosted over the course of award season, being the meeting place of most of the evening’s nominees and winners. This year, the event was hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg and featured guests like Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, and more.

Over the past week, Bezos and Sanchez have been busy, traveling to prestigious events in various locations. One of Sanchez’s most recent Instagram posts shows her and Bezos attending the Versace fashion show in Paris. “Right before the Versace fashion show in LA with my favorite person,” she captioned the post, showing the two excited to be attending the event together.