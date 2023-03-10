Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos sit front row at the Versace show

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are high fashion. The couple enjoyed the Versace fashion show on Thursday, where they sat in the front row.

Versace held its fall 2023 fashion show at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, and it was a star-studded affair. Sanchez, who recently showed off her press-on nails while flying a helicopter, shared a selfie from the show and she looked great in a Versace harness dress.

©Lauren Sanchez





The Emmy Award-winning journalist shared a photo posing with Bezos before the show started where she called him her “favorite person.” “Right before the Versace fashion show in LA with my favorite person,” she wrote. “The clothes were jaw-dropping and Donatella Versace is a fashion icon. Thanks for an unforgettable show.”



They weren’t the only couple at the show. Cher and her boyfriend Alexander Edwards made their red carpet debut, sharing a steamy kiss.