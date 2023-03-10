Who is Chayanne’s handsome son Lorenzo Figueroa?

Chayanne’s son Lorenzo Figueroa has people’s attention after attending the wedding of Lele Pons and Guaynaa. The 25-year-old has 327 thousand of followers on Instagram, but his recent picture dancing with his cousin has many curious to know more.



Chayanne is Pon’s uncle. Her mom Anna Marones is his wife Marilisa Maronesse’s sister. “My little cousin got married!! What an incredible night! wish you both all the love and happiness in the world, love you both so much!” he wrote in the caption. Chayanne was also at the wedding, and they danced to his world-famous song, “Tiempo de Vals.”

Who is Lorenzo?

Lorenzo was born on August 14, 1997 to Chayanne, born Elmer Figueroa Arce, and Maronesse. The married couple also shares Isadora Sofia Figuera, Lorenzo’s younger sister.



Lorenzo graduated with a degree in economics and is a business owner, cofounding the Stamos Bien streetwear brand during the pandemic, Per Mundo Now, Lorenzo said, “I was just graduating from college, and I wanted to do something. I wanted to do a project, plus two friends wanted to do this, and that’s how the clothing line Stamos Bien began.”

The designer made his debut at New York Fashion week a few weeks ago, where he presented his Stamos Bien textile line, per RTVE.

He happily takes advice from his father, “because he has been in the music industry for 44 years, he knows a lot about clothes, and he knows a lot about how to look good.”

Chayanne lives in Miami, Florida but was born in Río Piedras, Puerto Rico. His son also lives in Miami, according to his Instagram bio. He does regularly post from Puerto Rico.

The 25-year-old seems to be an adventure lover. He’s posted photos of skydiving and snowboarding. He also seems to have a lot of friends and enjoys going out and partying.