Scott Disick shows off Reign’s blonde hair that matches Kourtney Kardashian

Either Reign Disick or Kourtney Kardashian stole each other’s look. The mom-and-son duo is rocking bleached blonde hair, and they look great!

Kourtney revealed her new ha﻿irdo over the weekend, and Tuesday, Reign’s father Scott Disick , shared a picture of the 8-year-old’s matching dye job.

Reign looked adorable while holding an NFL football in his tiny hands. “Laces out,” the reality star wrote in the photo on his Instagram story.



Kim Kardashian famously rocked blonde for months in 2022, but Kourtney made it clear, she was her own inspiration for the dye job. She shared a photo from when she was 17, smiling with freshly bleached hair. “1995 bored during finals, convinces someone to dye my hair blonde to procrastinate,” she wrote on the pic.



©Kourtney Kardashian





Per E! Kourtney shared a similar photo in 2019 on her now-defunct app. “Kim isn’t the only one in the family that has gone bleach blonde,” she wrote in the post.

It’s safe to say her recent dye was done by a professional because it looks healthy. Unlike in 1995 when she fried her hair. “I kept this hair color for only a month before dying my hair light brown with highlights. When I was getting my highlights touched up, all of them fried off and I had spikes of hair that stuck up so I dyed my hair black and cut it short,” Kourtney continued.

The Poosh founder, who recently made a TikTok with her stepson Landon Barker, has been enjoying her blond hair, recently taking it to Vegas. She enjoyed UFC 285 with her husband Travis Barker.”

They kep the party going, heading to the casino. She shared a gallery of photos posing at a slot machine wearing an old Blink 182 shirt and sunglasses.



“Every now and then when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a bastard from Hollywood to Las Vegas ... with the music at top volume and at least a pint of ether,” she wrote in the caption.

The caption had sister Khloé Kardashian confused commenting, “I have no idea what this caption means, but I love your hair with a side flip!” Sister Kylie Jenner shared the love writing, “loveeeeee.”