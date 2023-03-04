Kourtney Kardashian goes incognito while making a TikTok with her stepson Landon Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and her stepson Landon Barker are too cute! The duo made a video for TikTok, and they looked like a couple of friends having fun. Landon sang along to a sped-up version of Miguel’s “Sure Thing” while Kourtney smiled and sipped tea.



It’s unclear where Kourtey and her husband Travis Barker’s son were eating but they were definitely at a restaurant. The Poosh founder looked like she was in hiding, wearing a black hoodie and large black sunglasses. “Not the full hood and sunglasses,” reads one of the comments with a crying laughing emoji. The video has over 7.3 million views and 1.3 million likes at this time.

Fans loved seeing them together, and there were a couple of comments pointing out how similar they look. “Kourt and Landon look more alike than anyone else in the families,” wrote one user. “The way she looks like she’s his mom,” added another.

Kourtney was welcomed with open arms into the Barker family. Last June Landon gushed about how much he loves seeing his dad and his “new wife.” “To go out there and to see my dad super happy with his new wife and everything, it was honestly amazing and a beautiful experience,” he told E! News Daily Pop.

Even before they got married, Alabama Barker called Kourtney her “stepmom.” In July 2021 during an Instagram live she said, “She’s my stepmom.” A source told E! News “Alabama knows she can always go to Kourtney for advice or support with anything going on.” “Of course, it will never be as if Kourt is her biological mother, but it‘s comforting for Alabama to have Kourt around.”

Travis shares joint custody of his son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He has also remained a stepfather figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, despite their eventual divorce.

As for Kourtney, she shares Mason, Reign, and Penelope, with her ex Scott Disick. All the kids were at their lavish wedding in Italy marking the beginning of their blended family.