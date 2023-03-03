LET’S GO

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity Tiktoks of the week: Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Chelsea Handler, and more

Let’s get the fun started

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Happy Friday! This week flew by and it was an exciting week online. To get the weekend started we have a round up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler encourages you to say “no” to plans.


2. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas takes his piano skills from the hotel to the stage.

@nickjonas

“Much Better” from the hotel to the stage

♬ original sound - Nick Jonas

3. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid enjoys birria and casually talks about how painful her teeth are.


4. Lizzo

Lizzo shows love to a fan that really needed a hug.

@lizzo We all need a hug, everyday ❤️ #specialtour♬ Special (feat. SZA) - Lizzo

5. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shares a behind the scenes of look at her time at the Dolce and Gabbana show.

RELATED:

New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Manuel Turizo, Demi Lovato, Kali Uchis, and more

What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - March 3


6. Prince Royce

Prince Royce shows off his editing skills.


7. Lele Pons

Lele Pons shares footage from her wild bachelorette party.

@lelepons

CANCIÓN “ABAJITO” YA DISPONIBLE!!!!! (LINK IN BIO)

♬ Abajito - Lele Pons & Guaynaa

8. North West

North West and Kim Kardashian do another dance together.


9. Billy Porter

Billy Porter proves its always better to live authentically.


10. Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson enjoys her engagement in Disneyland before getting banned for 30 days.


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more