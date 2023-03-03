Watch the 10 Best Celebrity Tiktoks of the week: Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Chelsea Handler, and more

Happy Friday! This week flew by and it was an exciting week online. To get the weekend started we have a round up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler encourages you to say “no” to plans.
@chelseahandler
you can say no.♬ original sound - Chelsea Handler
2. Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas takes his piano skills from the hotel to the stage.
@nickjonas
“Much Better” from the hotel to the stage♬ original sound - Nick Jonas
3. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid enjoys birria and casually talks about how painful her teeth are.
@babybella777
CIAO TEETH XOXO♬ Lo-fi hip hop - NAO-K
4. Lizzo
Lizzo shows love to a fan that really needed a hug.
@lizzo We all need a hug, everyday ❤️ #specialtour♬ Special (feat. SZA) - Lizzo
5. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian shares a behind the scenes of look at her time at the Dolce and Gabbana show.
New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Manuel Turizo, Demi Lovato, Kali Uchis, and more
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - March 3
6. Prince Royce
Prince Royce shows off his editing skills.
7. Lele Pons
Lele Pons shares footage from her wild bachelorette party.
@lelepons
CANCIÓN “ABAJITO” YA DISPONIBLE!!!!! (LINK IN BIO)♬ Abajito - Lele Pons & Guaynaa
8. North West
North West and Kim Kardashian do another dance together.
@kimandnorth Such a vibe #kiaharper♬ Sucha Vibe - Kia Harper
9. Billy Porter
Billy Porter proves its always better to live authentically.
@theebillyporter Welp! Guess again, haters! #BeYou#DoYou#BeAuthentic#Authenticity#MyStory#MyJourney♬ original sound - Cropped videos!
10. Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson enjoys her engagement in Disneyland before getting banned for 30 days.
@rebelwilson
Love this lady ❤️♬ Fantasy - Mariah Carey