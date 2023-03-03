Watch the 10 Best Celebrity Tiktoks of the week: Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Chelsea Handler, and more

Happy Friday! This week flew by and it was an exciting week online. To get the weekend started we have a round up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler encourages you to say “no” to plans.

2. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas takes his piano skills from the hotel to the stage.

3. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid enjoys birria and casually talks about how painful her teeth are.

4. Lizzo

Lizzo shows love to a fan that really needed a hug.

5. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shares a behind the scenes of look at her time at the Dolce and Gabbana show.

6. Prince Royce

Prince Royce shows off his editing skills.

7. Lele Pons

Lele Pons shares footage from her wild bachelorette party.

8. North West

North West and Kim Kardashian do another dance together.

9. Billy Porter

Billy Porter proves its always better to live authentically.

10. Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson enjoys her engagement in Disneyland before getting banned for 30 days.