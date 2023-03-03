Rebel Wilson reveals the reason why she was banned from Disneyland

Rebel Wilson is a big fan of Disneyland. In an appearance on The Daily Show, she revealed that she was actually banned from the theme park after she broke one of its rules.

“I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo inside a secret bathroom, which is illegal, at Disneyland,” said Wilson, making the audience laugh. Still, despite breaking the rules, the people at Disneyland wanted to inconvenience her as least as possible, so they called her and asked which date would be best for her to skip out on the park.

“They called me up and said, ‘Rebel what 30 days did you not want to come to Disneyland because you’re away filming a movie or something?,’” she shared. “And I was like, ‘Oh, well, June would be fine,’” Wilson said, making the audience laugh. “That’s how I know you’re a celebrity,” said the show’s host, Hasan Minhaj.

On February, Wilson shared the news that she and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma got engaged. She shared photos of the special moment on her Instagram, showing the two in matching sweaters as they celebrated their engagement in front of the castle at Disneyland. “We said Yes!” she captioned the post. “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland for pulling off this magical surprise.”

Wilson and Agruma shared the news of their relationship in June of last year, in an Instagram post. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” wrote Wilson.