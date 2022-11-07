Rebel Wilson is a new mom! The actress welcomed her baby via surrogate: See pics

Rebel Wilson is sharing some important news! The 42-year-old actress has announced the birth of her first child via surrogate, revealing that she is excited to expand her family with girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” the new mom wrote, posting a sweet photo of baby Royce in a onesie.

She also shared her appreciation for her surrogate. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

Rebel is thrilled to start her journey as a new mom, admitting that she is “ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly… much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

The actress recently denied engagement rumors on Instagram Stories, as there was some online speculation about the next step in her relationship with Ramona. “Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged,” she wrote.