Rebel Wilson shares body positivity message from her vacation

Rebel Wilson knows how stressful it can be to gain some weight. The actress shared an honest and relatable post over social media, posing in a pink bathing suit by the pool.

The photo was taken on WIlson’s vacation in Turkey alongside her girlfriend Ramona Agruma. She mentioned how much fun she’s having and how difficult it’s been to stick to her routines and diet. “I just noticed I put on 3 kg’s on my holiday. I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self control,” she wrote. “But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself.”

Her post was met with a lot of love from her followers, who made it clear they appreciate her candidness when it comes to weight and health. Her friends and girlfriend also supported her message. “You are the best baby and the most beautiful girl ❤️ I love you,” wrote Agruma. “What do they say, happiness is the best look of all?” wrote fashion journalist Laura Brown.