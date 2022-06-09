Rebel Wilson comes out on Instagram & introduces her girlfriend

Rebel Wilson is no longer single. The Australian actress, who’s been open about her search for love, took the month of June as the perfect opportunity to come out and introduce her girlfriend to the world.

The low-key announcement was made through her Instagram, where she shared a photo alongside Ramona Agruma. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she captioned the post, which was quickly met with love from her friends and followers. “Love you both like crazy,” wrote Anna Kendrick. “YESSSS QUEEEN,” wrote Michael Cimino.

While this is the first time where Rebel confirms the nature of her relationship with Ramona, the two have been photographed in a variety of events over the past couple of months, showing that their relationship has been ongoing for some time now. They attended a Ski fundraiser in April and were also together at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party in March.

©GettyImages



Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Rebel Wilson has often discussed her love life with the media, approaching the topic openly and with a sense of humor. In a recent interview with People, she discussed her love life without going into detail about the person she was dating. She mentioned that the start of their relationship was “old school” and that they met through a mutual friend. She also discussed that the new relationship left her with a higher sense of self-worth. “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other,” she said. “It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”