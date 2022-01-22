Rebel Wilson joins the celebrity dating app Raya

Rebel Wilson joined the high end dating app Raya, which caters to an exclusive crowd of people. According to The Herald Sun, she was active on the app as of last week and had her preferences set to all genders.

Raya is an app that’s mostly used by celebrities and people with significant presences on social media. In order for people to create their own profiles, they must have a certain amount of followers and a referral from a member.

In December, Rebel was linked with tennis player Matt Reid, who was her date for the AACTA Awards, hosted in Sydney, Australia. Before attending the awards together, the two were spotted hanging out in New York at the U.S. Open and months later having coffee in Australia and spending time with their friends, suggesting that the relationship was relatively serious. Aside from that, Rebel and Matt share a passion for tennis, with Rebel being a speaker at the Australian Open’s Inspirational lunch and sharing how much of a fan of the sport she is.

Recently, Rebel has opened up about her weight loss and how her team thought it might impact her availability for jobs. “I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said ‘Okay, I’m going to do this year of health, I feel like I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life,’” she said in an interview with BBC News. “And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you wanna do that?’ Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”