Rebel Wilson & girlfriend Ramona Agruma hold hands in an LA event

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma spent a relaxing day at the spa. The couple was photographed holding hands and going to “Day of Indulgence”, an annual event and retreat hosted by Jennifer Klein, a film and TV producer in Hollywood.

©GrosbyGroup



Wilson and Agruma at the “Day of Indulgence” event

Wilson wore a striped shirt, jeans, and a white sweater. She paired the look with some Gucci shoes and a pink purse.

Agruma wore some shorts and a bright green jacket. She also had matching Dior shoes and a purse.

©GrosbyGroup



Wilson and Agruma at the event in Los Angeles.

Wilson and Agruma started dating earlier this year, with Wilson confirming their romance in June, during Pride month. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she wrote on her Instagram.

The two have been photographed together in a variety of events and attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party together. The news of their relationship were celebrated by Wilson’s friends and followers, who were happy she found love. “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other,” she said in an interview with People. “It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”