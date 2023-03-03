New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Manuel Turizo, Demi Lovato, Kali Uchis, and more

It’s the first Friday of March, and 2023 is moving fast! It’s been a great year for new music, and this week came with hot releases to get the party started. Check out some new music below from some of your favorite, and up and coming artists from a variety of genres.

1. Marshmello, Manuel Turizo - El Merengue

Marshmello and Manuel Turizo take global music collaborations to the next with a cross-genre track celebrating electronic music and merengue. The joint single “El Merengue,” pays homage to the merengue electrónico music from the early 2000s. They revealed the mega collaboration in the heart of New York City’s Times Square last Friday (February 24). It comes with a fun music video featuring both stars.



2. iLe, Ivy Queen - ALGO BONITO

Two Puerto Rican women ﻿with unique sounds, iLe and Ivy Queen, come together for something beautiful. The song comes with an amazing video iLe wanted to release to celebrate Women’s History Month. “It is a video that expresses feminine liberation with a play between the past and the present. Having Ivy Queen in “Algo Bonito” is a reminder that thanks to voices like hers our fight as women keep growing stronger,” iLe said in a statement. Ivy Queen added, “iLe’s work is elegant. With ”Algo Bonito,“ I believe that the intention is for men to listen, understand and respect us better. That was one of the reasons why I jumped to be on the song.”



3. Kiko El Crazy, Flow 28 - Haitiana

The Dominican Kiko el Crazy drops the new single “Haitiana,” featuring fellow Dominican rising star, Flow 28. The song will have you dancing intently with a fusion of dembow and afro beats. The combination captures both artists‘ unique flow and comes with a music video filmed in Santo Domingo, DR, directed by frequent Anyelo Santiago.



4. Y La Bamba - Collapse

Y La Bamba continues to release new music ahead of their new album Lucha, which arrives on 4/28. This week they dropped “Collapse,” which comes with a beautiful music video. “This song is about my self-empowerment, and not giving up on my evolution or holding back my intuition,” says Y La Bamba’s Luz Elena Mendoza Ramos of the track. “It’s a song about realizing that I have gotten myself this far even though shit has been rough for many years.”



5. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike x Ne-Yo x Danna Paola - Mexico

An unexpected collaboration brings Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, NE-YO, and Danna Paola, together for the new dance-pop single “Mexico.” They had the help of a Mexican mariachi band that added a Latin feel to the track. NE-YO’s instantly recognizable voice opens the track with Danna Paola and Dimitri & Mike’s melodies bridging the gap between dance and pop.

6. Kali Uchis, Omar Apollo - Worth The Wait

Kali Uchis gets into 2023 by releasing her third studio album, Red Moon In Vegas. The album comes with amazing features like Omar Apollo for “Worth The Wait.”



7. Wisin, Emilia, Lyanno- Tu Recuerdo

Representing different generations and cultures, Wisin, Emilia, and Lyanno tell a story about heartbreak with “Tu Recuerdo.” It comes with a beautiful music video filmed in Miami, directed by Josefina Piere, telling a story about a couple that has broken up but can’t forget the special memories.



8. Oliver Tree & David Guetta - Here We Go Again

The one and only Oliver Tree teams up with David Guetta to release the fun “Here We Go Again.” Inspired by ‘90s vibes the track will have you feeling nostalgic and ready to dance. In Oliver Tree fashion it comes with a wild music video.



9. Demi Lovato - Still Alive

Demi Lovato’s “Still Alive” from the upcoming Scream VI brings us back to her classic pop-rock sound. The music video is currently trending on YouTube and has fans pleased with the visuals and sound.



10. Jawny- lalala

Songwriter and producer Jawny releases “lalala.” The smooth and catchy track has an early ‘00s sound that will have you grooving.