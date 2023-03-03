Christina Aguilera opens up about cosmetic procedures: ‘I have a very expressive face’

Christina Aguilera is opening up about cosmetic procedures and plastic surgery, revealing that she has nothing to hide to her fans and followers. “I think it’s great to share and to be honest and open about what you’re doing — in your comfort zone, of course,” she said to Allure.

The 42-year-old singer is the new ambassador of Merz Aesthetics and Xeomin, which is known to be an injectable used for frwon lines. “I’ve always been a pretty open book about embracing my body, my looks, and things like that,” Christina said.

She went on to say that there is nothing wrong with getting cosmetic procedures and anti-wrinkle treatments. “I think we all can rely on a little help. Why not?” she continued, “Viewing aging as a negative is a super old-school approach.”

However she confessed that she was scared to lose “authenticity” because of the procedures. “I have a very expressive face, and when I sing, the emotion there has got to come through. I don’t have time to have a stoic, still face,” she said. “For me, it’s about bringing that realness to the stage and my daily life while still doing what I can to feel and look my best.”

Ultimately Christina says she is embracing her age and has a very positive perspective on her life as she gets older. “I’ve seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I’ve gotten older, I look back, and I’m like, ‘God, every stage is a new era.’ I’m really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That’s the thing to truly embrace. It’s harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession.”