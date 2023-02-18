Pet of the week: Cat saved from Turkey earthquake refuses to leave his rescuer’s side

Following the tragic 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria, search teams worked hard to help the victims of the terrifying natural disaster. Members of the Mardin Fire Department were able to find many survivors, even 11 days after the two earthquakes.

Among the survivors, there was a cat trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building in the district of Defne. Ali Cakas, one of the members of the rescue team, found the adorable cat 9 days after the tragedy and decided to name him Enkas, which translates to Rubble.

The rescued cat instantly became a sign of hope amid the immense tragedy, not just because he was able to survive with minor injuries, but also because he showed how grateful he was with the 33-year-old rescuer.

Rubble became viral after the search team noticed that he decided to stick around. The cat showed his appreciation by not leaving Ali’s side, standing on his shoulder after being found. But the incredible story of Rubble doesn’t end here, as Ali decided to take him home and adopted him, becoming the mascot of the Mardin Fire Department.

The team continues to work day and night to find more survivors, including pets that might still be trapped in the rubble. “I love how cats will just decide someone is going to take care of them now and that person has no choice but to accept it,” one person wrote on social media, while someone else commented, “Cats adopt us long before we do. They can be great companions, but sometimes souls meet and this cat becomes a lifelong friend.”