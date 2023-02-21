Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey go viral on TikTok dancing with their daughters

If you are the mom of a preteen, chances are you have collaborated at least once with your kids to do a TikTok video. That is what celebrity moms and good friends Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey did this week with their daughters, North West, 9, and Monroe, 11.

The ‘Always Be My Baby’ singer, and the SKIMS founder had a perfect Monday afternoon creating a fun mother-daughters moment. The viral TikTok video was shared on Kim Kardashian’s official account and also the account she shares with her daughter (@kimandnorth).

On the clip, the two girls are lip-syncing and doing a dance routine to Mariah Carey’s song ‘It’s a Wrap.’Suddenly, then seconds after, coming from both sides, their moms appear, singing using hairbrushes as their microphones. The two young aspiring influencers react as most preteens would by pushing their moms out of the way.

Kim Kardashian, who captioned the post, “It’s a wrap! But never for us!” looked very comfy wearing a black tank top and sweatpants with gray sliders. On the other hand, Mariah had on a pair of tight black leather pants, a white jacket with black details and heel-laced boots.

This video was not the only one North West and Monroe shared on TikTok that afternoon. The two preteens also posted their rendition of Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance in honor of the singer’s 35th birthday. In their version, Monroe is wearing a red outfit like RiRi, and North is wearing all white like the Halfbackup dancers. The girls tagged the singer and captioned their post, “We love you @rihanna Happy Birthday xoxo Roe and North.”