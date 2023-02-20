Valentina Paloma, ‘Tino’ Martin, North West and other celebrity kids who are taking TikTok by storm

The children of some of our favorite celebrities are taking to social media and standing out on their own, showing their unique personalities on platforms such as TikTok. Salma Hayek, Ricky Martin, Kim Kardashian, Alfonso Cuarón and Gaby Espino are some of the stars with thriving TikTokers at home.

Valentina Paloma Pinault, Valentino Martin, North West, Tess Bu Cuarón, and Oriana Lander are part of the new generation of centennials taking over the social media world.

Valentina Paloma Pinault

Valentina Paloma Pinault is the daughter of Mexican actress Salma Hayek and French businessman François-Henri Pinault. She is 15 years old and has 151,000 followers on her TikTok account (@valentinapalomaa). Her videos usually get more than 2.9 million likes.

©GettyImages



Valentina Paloma, Salma Hayek’s daughter

She usually shares videos with her friends, doing all sorts of things kids her age do. In addition to that, she loves to lip sync, dance and show off some of her most glamorous looks.

Tess Bu Cuarón

Tess Bu Cuarón, 19, is the daughter of renowned Mexican director, Alfonso Cuarón and actress Annalisa Bugliani. She goes under the TikTok handle @bucuaron and today has 63,000 followers and more than 1.7 million likes on her videos. Tess is close friends with Valentina Paloma, so they often share videos together.

©@bucuaron



Tess Bu Cuarón, daughter of Mexican director, is 19 years old

Another recurring character in her TikTok videos is her younger brother Olmo Teodoro Cuarón, 13 years old. Tess’s followers love the two and have even asked her for more videos of her with Olmo.

Valentino Martin

Valentino Martin is one of Ricky Martin’s twins. ‘Tino’, as they affectionately call him, is 15 years old and is Matteo’s twin. On TikTok is known as @tigamingno8, and his account has more than 46,000 followers and 226,000 likes. ‘Tino’ has two other younger siblings, Lucía and Renn, whom Ricky had with his partner Jwan Yosef.

©@rickymartin



Ricky Martin’s son, Valentino Martin is 14 years old

On his profile, he often shares videos about his hobbies and his dogs, Blade and Bartolo, it also shows his progression going and growing up from a child to a young man.

Oriana Lander

Oriana Lander is the daughter of Gaby Espino and Cristóbal Lander. The 14-year-old, nicknamed ‘Ori’, is passionate about social media. Her account @orianalander has over 20,000 followers and almost 90,000 likes on her videos.

©@gabyespino



Gaby Espino’s daughter Oriana Lander will turn 15 in July

Before making her debut on TikTok, Gaby Espino’s eldest daughter launched her YouTube channel, posting fun videos showing her different talents as an artist and comic.

North West

While Kim Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter North West doesn’t have her personal TikTok profile, the aspiring social media star shares an account with her famous mom. In TikTok, the mother and daughter duo share the account @kimandnorth. They have more than 14 million followers and 404,000 likes.

Kim’s daughter, who she shares with rapper Kanye West, often shares funny videos in collaboration with Kim and her cousin Penelope Disick.